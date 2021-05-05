Awesome Blossoms bring down Schaeffer Academy for first win

The Blooming Prairie baseball team scored its first win of the season when it beat Schaeffer Academy (1-10 overall) 14-0 in five innings in BP Tuesday.

Jacob Naatz knocked in four runs for BP (1-5 overall) and Chris Naatz pitched the win and knocked in two runs.

BP pitching: Christopher Naatz (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 7 K; Luke Larkoski, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K; Dylan Johnson, 1 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 2 K

BP hitting: Jacob Naatz, 2-for-3, double, 4 RBIs; Chris Naatz, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Larkoski, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Alex Miller, 1-for-3, triple, RBI; Charlie Heimerman, 1-for-4, RBI