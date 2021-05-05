Awesome Blossoms bring down Schaeffer Academy for first win
The Blooming Prairie baseball team scored its first win of the season when it beat Schaeffer Academy (1-10 overall) 14-0 in five innings in BP Tuesday.
Jacob Naatz knocked in four runs for BP (1-5 overall) and Chris Naatz pitched the win and knocked in two runs.
BP pitching: Christopher Naatz (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 7 K; Luke Larkoski, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K; Dylan Johnson, 1 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 2 K
BP hitting: Jacob Naatz, 2-for-3, double, 4 RBIs; Chris Naatz, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Larkoski, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Alex Miller, 1-for-3, triple, RBI; Charlie Heimerman, 1-for-4, RBI
You Might Like
Austin boys golfers take third in Mankato East
The Austin boys golf team took third place in the Mankato East Triangular Tuesday. Cale Tupy and Eli Krueger each... read more