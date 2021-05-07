Awesome Blossoms girls golf team takes first in Blue Earth
The Blooming Prairie girls golf team took first place at the Blue Earth Triangular Thursday.
BP’s Halle Strunk and Jessica Ressler tied for meet medalist with a 48 each.
Team standings: 1. Blooming Prairie 215; 2. United South Central 238; 3. New Richland-HEG, 264
BP scoring: Jessica Ressler, 48; Halle Strunk, 48; Maggie Bruns, 57; Caiitlyn Stangl, 68; Aubry Alwes, 68; Ella Farr, 70
