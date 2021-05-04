May 4, 2021

  • 54°

Blooming Prairie baseball team falls to USC

By Daily Herald

Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost to United South Central 11-1 on the road Tuesday.

Alex Miller took the loss for BP.

BP pitching: Alex Miller (L) 3 IP, 11 H, 4 BB, 10 ER, 4 K; J. Naatz, 1 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 2 K

BP hitting: Alex Miller, 2-for-2, BB; Jake Pirkl, 1-for-3, RBI; C. Heimerman, 2-for-3, R

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections