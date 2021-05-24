Blossoms softball team drops two in Kasson

The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Rochester John Marshall 9-1 and it fell to Wabasha-Kellogg 9-2 in the Kasson Tournament Saturday.

Maren Forystek had two hits against JM for the Awesome Blossoms (6-11 overall), who have lost eight straight.

Rochester John Marshall 9, Blooming Prairie 1

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 7 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 9 R, 3 ER, 4 K

BP hitting: Maren Forystek, 2-for-3; Allison Krohnberg, 1-for-3; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3, RBI; Rachel Winzenburg, 0-for-2, R

Wabasha-Kellogg 9, Blooming Prairie 2

BP pitching: Krohnberg (L) 5 IP, 11 H, 2 BB, 9 R, 4 ER, 5 K

BP hitting: Forystek, 0-for-2, BB; Krohnberg, 0-for-3, RBI; Macy Lembke, 2-for-3, 2 SB, R; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-3; Lily Schammel, 1-for-3, R