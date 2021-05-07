Blossoms use a big sixth inning to beat WEM baseball team

The Blooming Prairie baseball team stayed focused as it beat Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (2-6 overall) 12-6 in BP Thursday.

The game was tied at 4 going into the sixth when Cole Christianson singled in two runs to kickstart an eight-run rally for the Awesome Blossoms (2-6 overall).

“The whole attitude and the atmosphere in the dugout was positive,” BP head coach Matt Kittelson said. “It was a clean and fun game and neither team had an error.”

BP pitching: Luke Larkoski, 5 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 4 ER; Jacob Naatz (W) 2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 2 K

BP hitting: Drew Kittelson, 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Alex Miller, 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Charlie Heimerman, 2-for-3; Cole Christianson, 1-for-2, BB, 2 RBIs