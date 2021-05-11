Blue Devils close out regular season, will begin Region Tournament Thursday

The Riverland Community College baseball team split a four-game series with Century College over the weekend as it won 4-3 and 5-3 and lost 1-0 and 5-0 to wrap up its regular season.

The Blue Devils (27-11 overall) are the No. 3 seed in the No. 3 seed in the Region XIII Tournament and they will open up against No. 6 Central Lakes in St. Cloud Thursday.

RCC 4, Century 3

RCC pitching: Maxwell Schumacher (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 5 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 12 K

RCC hitting: Ixander Colon, 1-for-3, R; Paxton Nelson, 1-for-3, BB; Drew Copley, 1-for-4, R; Hayden Siebers, 1-for-3, R, double; Jeremy Vega, 2-for-3; Tyler Nelson, 1-for-3, double, RBI

Century 1, RCC 0

RCC pitching: Hayden Siebers (L) 7 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K

RCC hitting: Paxton Nelson, 2-for-4; Andrew Wedwick, 2-for-3; Jose Lopez, 1-for-2, BB; Tyler Nelson, 1-for-3

RCC 5, Century 4

RCC pitching: Austin Lunde (W) 6 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 K; Drew Copley, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

RCC hitting: Paxton Nelson, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Siebers, 1-for-3, R; Vega, 1-for-3, R; Anthony Ciola, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Jake Bryant, 1-for-3, double, RBI, R

Century 5, RCC 0

RCC pitching: Jose Lopez (L) 3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 K; Nick Adamy, 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 K

RC hitting: Vega, 1-for-2