Bruins finish with a three point weekend after loss to Minotauros
The Austin Bruins had to settle for three out of four possible points after they lost 3-2 in overtime to the Minot Minotauros (23-22-3-3 overall) in Riverside Arena Saturday.
John Lundy and Braiden Simmons-Fischer each scored in the first period to give Austin (18-26-5-3 overall) a 2-0 lead, but the Bruins didn’t hold on.
Austin, which is two points out of the playoff picture behind fourth the fourth place Minnesota Wilderness, has just four remaining regular season games and all of them are against St. Cloud. The Bruins will host the Norsemen at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Minot 0 1 1 1 – 3
Austin 2 0 0 0 – 2
(A) John Lundy (Peter Jacobs) 12:49
(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Mason Poolman) 13:23
Second period
(M) Blaine Warnert (Jack Westlund) 13:12
Third period
(M) Warnert (Mason Campbell) 7:46
OT
(M) Warnert (Westlund, Robert Kincaid) :20
Shots: Austin – 34; Minot – 29
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-2; Minot – 0-for-1
Bobby Unser, 87, Indy 500 champ in great racing family, dies
Bobby Unser, a beloved three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and part of the only pair of brothers to win “The Greatest... read more