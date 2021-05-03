Bruins finish with a three point weekend after loss to Minotauros

The Austin Bruins had to settle for three out of four possible points after they lost 3-2 in overtime to the Minot Minotauros (23-22-3-3 overall) in Riverside Arena Saturday.

John Lundy and Braiden Simmons-Fischer each scored in the first period to give Austin (18-26-5-3 overall) a 2-0 lead, but the Bruins didn’t hold on.

Austin, which is two points out of the playoff picture behind fourth the fourth place Minnesota Wilderness, has just four remaining regular season games and all of them are against St. Cloud. The Bruins will host the Norsemen at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 0 1 1 1 – 3

Austin 2 0 0 0 – 2

(A) John Lundy (Peter Jacobs) 12:49

(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Mason Poolman) 13:23

Second period

(M) Blaine Warnert (Jack Westlund) 13:12

Third period

(M) Warnert (Mason Campbell) 7:46

OT

(M) Warnert (Westlund, Robert Kincaid) :20

Shots: Austin – 34; Minot – 29

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-2; Minot – 0-for-1

