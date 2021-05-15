Bruins take down Norsemen

The Austin Bruins beat St. Cloud (22-32-0-1 overall) 6-2 on the road Friday.

Six different players scored for the Bruins, who have one game left in the regular season against St. Cloud in Riverside Arena Saturday night.

Hudson Hodges had 19 saves for Austin (21-26-5-3 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 2 2 2 – 6

St. Cloud 1 1 0 – 2

First period

(SC) Jack Suchy (Brett Chorske) 8:45

(A) Peter Jacobs (Grayson Valente, Ben Dexheimer) 11:39

(A) Barrett Brooks (Carson Riddle) 19:22

Second period

(A) Max Ruoho (Brooks) 11:14

(A) Garrett Dahm (Dexheimer) 18:22

(SC) Blake Perbix (Logan Kittelson) 12:17

Third period

(A) Connor Mylymok (Peter Jacobs, Reginald Millette) 2:13

(A) Ben Dexheimer (Garrett Dahm, Mylymok) 10:17

Shots: Austin – 31; St. Cloud – 21