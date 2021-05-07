May 7, 2021

  • 45°

Bucs blank Blooming Prairie softball team

By Daily Herald

Published 8:29 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (6-3 overall) 7-0 on the road Thursday.

The Awesome Blossoms (6-4 overall) had three hits as a team.

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 6 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 K

BP hitting: Maren Forystek, 1-for-3; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-2; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-3

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections