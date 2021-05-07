Convictions: April 25-May 1

—Anthony Barrett Graham, 37, of Austin was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony theft – take/use/transfer movable property without consent. He must pay $85 in fines. He received a concurrent sentence of 60 months in prison for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He must pay $85 in fines.

—Brad Allen Guhl, 36, of Mazeppa was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $585 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Autumn Rose Lopez, 33, of Austin was sentenced to two days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. She must serve two years of probation, spend 28 days on home monitoring, perform 90 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $110 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Ashton Joseph Shrewsberry, 28, of Cary, Illinois, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; blood or urine as required by search warrant. He must serve one year of probation, follow several conditions and pay $685 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for 11 days served.