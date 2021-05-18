May 19, 2021

Convictions: May 2-8

By Daily Herald

Published 6:32 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

— William Michael Fanton, 58, of Rochester was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $460 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

 — Clifton Dale Robinson, 41, of Austin was sentenced to 203 months in prison for felony second-degree attempted murder. He must pay $85 in fines.

 

