County edges close to 4,600 cumulative COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,594 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 124 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 50 cases are active in Mower County.

As of Sunday, May 2, 17,677 Mower County residents ages 16 and older, or about 57%, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 15,131 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary.

Statewide, the MDH reported 581,335 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 20,602 are still active.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 7,174 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,371 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.