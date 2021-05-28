County nears 4,700 cumulative COVID cases as state exceeds 600K

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,699 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 129 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

As of Wednesday, May 66, 19,422 Mower County residents ages 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 17,439 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary.

Statewide, the MDH reported 600,767 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 12,258 are still active.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 7,408 on Friday. Of those, 4,427 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Thus far, 33 COVID-related deaths have been reported in Mower County since the beginning of the pandemic.