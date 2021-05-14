Doris (Smith) Frandle, 76

Doris (Smith) Frandle, age 76, of Austin, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Doris was born September 6, 1944 in Austin, Minnesota to Roy and Maybel (Foster) Smith.

Survivors include her children, Stacy (Wayne Morgan), Tenia Culbert (Jeff), Brian, Meeka Ackerman (David); seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; brothers, Daniel, LeRoy (Jeanie), and Allen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Master Sargeant James Frandle; parents; son, James Frandle, Jr.

A graveside service will be held 2 pm on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery.

