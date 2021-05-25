Education briefs

Grand Meadow grad awarded scholarship

Connor Fruth, of Grand Meadow, was awarded one of 357 scholarships totaling $142,580 from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.

Minnesota Connections Academy Recognizes Austin Student

Conner Freese of Austin, was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s (MNCA) Students of the Month in recognition of his outstanding achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.

Conner, a first grader at the public online school, will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.

“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Melissa Gould, Minnesota Connections Academy Principal. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”

University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List Spring 2021

Adams

Caden Sorenson, Junior, BS Computer and Electrical Eng

Austin

Joshua Belden, Sophomore, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism

Dexter

Chase Diekrager, Junior, BS business administration

Mallory Mork, Senior, BS Health Wellness & Fitness

Grand Meadow

Alexandra Lubahn, Junior, BFA interior design