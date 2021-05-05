Falcons beat Packer softball team in four innings

The Austin softball team was short handed due to injuries and quarantines as it lost to the Falcons (1-6 overall) 16-1 in four innings in Faribault Tuesday.

The Packers (0-11 overall) stranded five runners on base.

Austin pitching: Abby VanPelt (L) 4 IP, 19 H, 7 BB, 16 R, 3 K

Austin hitting: Lucy Lagervall, 2-for-3, R; Katie VanPelt, 2-for-2, RBI