Fritcher leads Vikings past Blooming Prairie

The Hayfield baseball team won its 14th straight game when it beat Blooming Prairie (4-7 overall) in Hayfield Friday.

Easton Fritcher knocked in three runs to give him 16 RBIs in a span of three games and he also struck out 13 for Hayfield (14-0 overall). Fritcher was involved in all 15 outs as he converted a pick-off and fielded a grounder for an out.

Hayfield pitching: Easton Fritcher (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 K

Hayfield hitting: Fritcher, 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Ethan Slaathaug, 3-for-3, double, RBI, R, 3 R, SB; Isaac Watson, 0-for-1, 2 BBs, R; Cael Backer, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, R; olan Klocke, 1-for-2, R, BB

BP pitching: Chris Naatz (L) 2 ⅔ ip, 8 H, 9 r, 8 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Alex Miller, 1 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, 1 K

BP hitting: Miller, 0-for-1, BB; Charlie Heimerman, 1-for-2