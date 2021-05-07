Funeral notice: David Buxton
May 26, 1930-Dec. 31, 2020
AUSTIN, Minn. – David Buxton, 90, Austin, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 31, in his home.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.
Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.
