Funeral notice: John Young, 67
Dec. 3, 1953-Dec. 4, 2020
PITTSBORO, N.C. – John Young, 67, Hillsboro, N.C., died Friday, Dec. 4, in UNC Hospice.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, Minn. Military honors will be provided by Hayfield American Legion Rothie Post #330.
Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.
You Might Like
Minnesota to offer giveaways for getting COVID-19 vaccine
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz hopes giveaways including Minnesota State Fair tickets, fishing licenses and state park passes... read more