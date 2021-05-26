May 28, 2021

  • 39°

Funeral notice: Sally Wilson, 90

By Daily Herald

Published 6:05 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

April 20, 1930-Jan. 22, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sally Wilson, 90, Austin, Minn., died Friday, Jan. 22, in Good Samaritan Comforcare Center.

A graveside service will be noon Saturday, July 17, at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to The Hormel Institute or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin.

clasenjordan.com

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections