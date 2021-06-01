Get to Know: Blooming Prairie’s Lane Lembke

Lane Lembke is a senior at Blooming Prairie.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I compete in wrestling and baseball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory is when my former wrestling teammate Colton Krell won state.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned a lot through sports dedication, time and commitment, skills and mental attitude. I went to Missouri to a Purler wrestling camp the last three years. Not many athletes get the opportunity to go to camps for the sport they love. I also had to workout over the summers just to compete on the mat. I had to cut weight to earn a spot on the team and that alone takes dedication.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: (Olympic wrestler) Jordan Burroughs is an athlete I look up to. He is humble and he loves to compete. He competes at all levels. His determination to be the best and the skills he has are why I look up to him. He never quits.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: I would also want to have a conversation with Jordan Burroughs because he could teach me many things about wrestling and outside of wrestling. I would be beyond happy to get a conversation with Jordan Burroughs.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: The biggest obstacle I had to overcome was losing my junior year of baseball. When I lost my junior year of baseball I was upset and disappointed. I honestly didn’t know if any sports were going to come back. I didn’t know what it was going to be like my senior year. When I heard they weren’t letting wrestling happen I was disappointed. I worked so hard for this sport and for it to be taken away broke me. Then I get the news from my dad that they are letting all sports happen. I got so excited. I am ready for this coming year.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is something to do in the construction field. Either electrical, plumbing or carpentry itself. My dad owns a construction business that I would want to take over and run. I work with him over the summers and I enjoy it a lot.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: My plans after high school is to go to school at Riverland Community College, and get my associates degree in radiology.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

I do not like the pandemic one bit. I have lost opportunities as a kid to have fun and experience life. I have lost the ability to compete in sports because of it. I am accepting the pandemic and I am living the normal way. I try not to let it affect me as a person. I go to each day as a new day. Each day is going to be different. Always looking for something new. Never know what is going to happen.