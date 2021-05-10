Hackensack man killed Friday in crash
A Hackensack, Minnesota man was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon on Interstate 90.
According to Minnesota State Patrol reports, the crash occurred at 11:56 a.m. when the car, a 2018 Honda Odyssey driven by Lemoyne Leslie Kraushaar, 86, traveling westbound on I-90, left the road and struck a tree.
Kraushaar was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin where he died of his injuries.
Alcohol was not a factor and Kraushaar was wearing a seatbelt.
The Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.
