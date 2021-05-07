Houston sweeps Southland softball team
The Southland softball team lost a pair of close games to Houston (5-8 overall) as they lost 7-2 and 4-3 in Rose Creek Thursday.
The Rebels (4-4 overall) allowed just three total earned runs in the doubleheader.
Houston 7, Southland 2
Southland pitching: Bailey Johnson (L) 7 IP, 6 H, 5 BB, 7 R, 2 ER, 6 K
Southland hitting: Katie Thome 1-for-2 R; Larissa Goslee 1-for-3, RBI, R; Kayla Nelsen 1-for-3, double, RBI; Hattie Wiste 1-for-3
Houston 4, Southland 3
Southland pitching: Bria Nelsen (L) 6 IP, 5 H, 5 BB, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 K
Southland hitting: Kayla Nelsen 1-for-3, triple, R; Bailey Johnson 2-for-3, RBI, R, 3 SB; Lynsey Wilson 2-for-3, RBI, R; Olivia Matheis 1-for-3
