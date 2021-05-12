Jamey Helgeson: Mark your calendars for LIFE Mower County’s 69th annual meeting

The 69th annual meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 24. You can register by calling 1-507-433-8994 or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

This meeting is open to all members, donors, volunteers and supporters of LIFE Mower County. Celebrate our accomplishments from 2020 and see what LIFE Mower County has planned next.

We are keeping you safe as we return to normal

To help keep the people who enter our building and bus safe and healthy, we have purchased a electrostatic sprayer and Purerox disinfectant. Purerox uses a proprietary version of hypochlorous acid, the same thing that the body naturally produces to kill viruses. Purerox is made up of 99.98% water with a small amount of salt and an electrical charge. The neutral electrical charge uniquely causes Purerox to bind to and destroy any positive or negatively charged viruses and bacteria on surfaces and in the air.

Unlike other chemical disinfectants, Purerox is 100% safe to use and will not harm people, the environment or surfaces. Purerox is rated as a Category IV disinfectant by the EPA (safest rating) and has no harmful fumes or harsh chemicals. This allows it to be used throughout the building and the bus with no personal protection equipment and it won’t leave a toxic residue. Most hypochlorous acid products will lose their electrical charge and effectiveness in just days, but the Purerox proprietary technology gives it lasting effectiveness with at least a one year shelf life.

Upcoming Events

Wednesday: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Walking Club, 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Virtual Movie Night, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Bean Bag Tournament, 2 p.m. and Virtual Spring SO Fit 6 Week Fitness Challenge Check-In, 5 p.m.

May 18: Virtual Crafts with Peggy, 4 p.m. and Virtual Game Night, 6 p.m.

May 19: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

May 20: Walking Club, 4 p.m.

May 21: Virtual Bingo, 6 p.m.