Letter to the Editor: Keep Greater MN in mind as ‘real work’ begins

The legislative session officially ended Monay, but we are willing to overlook the missed deadline if lawmakers can work hard over the next few weeks to pass a budget that addresses critical needs facing Greater Minnesota communities.

Our cities are still reeling from hardships created and amplified by the pandemic. We are looking to our leaders in St. Paul to invest in critical needs like child care, housing, clean water infrastructure and transportation to help us rise above these challenges.

The real work begins today. Now that the governor and legislative leaders have reached an agreement on the size of the next two-year state budget, the Legislature can finally tackle the hard work of figuring out the details. As lawmakers buckle down and focus on specific budget areas, we urge them to keep the needs of Greater Minnesota in mind.

We can accept a missed deadline, but we won’t accept a missed opportunity. The current budget surplus and the infusion of federal funds coming to Minnesota provide an opportunity to craft a budget that will help the entire state continue to recover from the pandemic and prepare our communities for a brighter future.

Greg Zylka

Mayor, Little Falls

President, Coalition of

Greater Minnesota Cities