Lyle-Pacelli baseball team scores 21 runs in win over Mabel-Canton

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team grabbed its ninth straight win when it topped Mabel-Canton (1-7 overall) 21-2 in five innings on the road Tuesday.

Zach Bollingberg had two triples, a double and four RBIs for the Athletics (9-0 overall) and Sam Nelsen went four-for-four with four RBIs.

LP pitching: Hunter VaDeer (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 9 K

LP hitting: Cole Walter 1-for-3, 4 R, double, RBI; Zach Bollingberg, 4-for-5, 4 R, double, 2 triples, 4 RBIs; Sam Nelsen, 4-for-4, 3 R, double, 5 RBIs; Jed Nelson, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Mac Nelson, 1-for-2, RBI, R; Hunter VaDeer, 2-for-5, 3 R, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Jayden Lewis, 1-for-5, RBI, R; Landon Meyer, 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs