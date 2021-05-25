Maple River shuts out Hayfield softball team

The Hayfield softball team was blanked by a score of 4-0 as it lost to Maple River (10-8 overall) in Hayfield Monday.

Caitlyn Hendrickson struck out seven for the Vikings (8-7 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (L) 7 IP, 7 H, 5 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 K

Hayfield hitting: Hendrickson, 1-for-3; Kenna Selk, 1-for-3; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-3; Natalee Heydt, 1-for-3