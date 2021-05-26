Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club holds ‘Low Net’ day
The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club met on Wednesday.
The play of the day was Low Net.
Winners on the Ramsey side were Joy Blaser (35), Jan Thissen (36) and Joyce Anderson (36).
Winners on the Meadow side were Linda Youngmark (34), Nancy Wesely (34) and Patty Shatek (35).
Chip ins were made by Jan Eckman No. 13 and Ardie Pepper No. 18
