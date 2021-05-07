Minn. Farm Bureau announces agricultural video contest

Minnesota Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee has announced the “Farmers Produce More than Produce” video contest for youth ages 11 to 21.

Minnesota 4-H members, FFA chapters, home school families, local public and private school students and college students are invited to create videos that are 30 seconds or less containing accurate agricultural facts that focus on one of two topic areas: livestock or crops. Video submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. on June 15. The grand prize winner will receive $200 for a video release party and a personal movie poster of the winning video. An additional winner from each age group (ages 11-15 and ages 16-21) will receive a $200 cash prize.

All three winners will also receive a t-shirt and two admissions tickets to the Minnesota State Fair where their videos will be displayed in the Minnesota Farm Bureau building.

The theme “Farmers Produce More than Produce” was chosen to promote to consumers the multitude of products produced by farmers and ranchers used in our everyday lives. This theme will also serve as the theme of the 2021 Minnesota Farm Bureau building exhibits at the Minnesota State Fair.

For complete contest rules, guidelines and required video release form, visit fbmn.org/promotion-education or contact Ruth Meirick, Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation Director at ruth.meirick@fbmn.org or by phone at 651-768-2115.