MnDOT seeking feedback on Hwy 218 intersection in Blooming Prairie

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking community feedback on temporary changes at Highway 218 and 1st Street NE in Blooming Prairie.

The demonstration project, which includes potential intersection safety improvements, was installed this week.

Demonstration projects allow MnDOT, project partners and community members to evaluate potential improvements before investing in permanent infrastructure changes. A list of demonstration projects in Minnesota can be viewed at www.dot.state.mn.us/saferoutes/demonstration-current-projects.html.

The demonstration project in Blooming Prairie includes temporary alterations with paint and flex posts at the intersection of Highway 218 and 1st Street NE.

“With the Hwy 218 demonstration project, MnDOT wants to see if changes to the roadway can slow down traffic turning off of Hwy 218, and we want to see if people feel more comfortable walking through the intersection,” said Kurt Wayne, MnDOT District 6 Principal Planner. “We’d like to hear from the people who use it, because their feedback is important.”

The community is encouraged to provide feedback about their experiences and impressions of the intersection changes through an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MBGQ2L6 by Aug. 1.

The Highway 218 corridor through Blooming Prairie is scheduled to be reconstructed in 2024. The project’s purpose is to improve pedestrian safety and reduce vehicle crashes. MnDOT is reviewing options for through lanes, turn lanes and bicycle and pedestrian facilities with the City of Blooming Prairie.

