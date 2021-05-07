Mower sees 11 more cases of COVID-19, state 1,453

The State of Minnesota on Friday reported nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health, in its daily update, announced 1,453 (1,232 newly reported confirmed and 221 newly reported probable) new cases Friday. The total for the state now sits at 585,677 cumulative cases.

In Mower County, 11 new confirmed cases were reported. To date the county has reported 4,625 cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths. Counties around Mower stand as such: Dodge (1,825, 3 deaths), Fillmore (1,547, 10 deaths), Freeborn (3,402, 29 deaths), Olmsted (13,141, 97 deaths) and Steele (3,827, 15 deaths).

Meanwhile, the state announced 12 new deaths bringing that total to 7,216.

Nearly 10 million (9,445,432) tests have been completed in Minnesota.