NRHEG baseball team edges out BP in nine innnings

The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost to New Richland-HEG (6-11 overall) 7-6 in nine innings on the road Monday.

Alex Miller was four-for-five with a triple for BP (6-10 overall).

“You’d like to win, but we want to be in the game and they 10-runned us last time we played them. We just made too many mistakes tonight,” BP head coach Matt Kittelson said.

BP pitching: Luke Larkoski, 6 IP, 6 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 3 ER, 4 K; Alex Miller (L) 2 IP, 2 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K

BP hitting: Miller, 4-for-5, triple; Larkoski, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Chris Naatz, 2-for-5, 2 doubles, RBI