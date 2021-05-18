Over 18K Mower residents have been vaccinated

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,669 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 127 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 30 cases are active in Mower County.

As of Sunday, May 16, 18,329 Mower County residents ages 16 and older, or about 59%, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 16,420 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary.

Statewide, the MDH reported 595,532 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 14,694 are still active.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 7,310 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,390 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.