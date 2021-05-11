Over 50 percent have completed vaccine series

Mower County is seeing a slow down in COVID-19 vaccine rates according to Mower County Health and Human Services Tuesday.

Director Crystal Peterson said over 50% of people in Mower County have either one shot or have completed the series of Moderna vaccine. Of those 16 and over in the county, 51% have received both shots while 58% have received one shot.

“We have seen demand drop off significantly,” Peterson said. “Those who were eager to receive the vaccine have done so, and now we strive to provide education and outreach to hard to reach groups with hopes to increase the level of vaccine confidence.”

Nationwide, 35% of the population is fully vaccinated.

There are approximately 50 active cases of the coronavirus in Mower County, which is now at 4,640 cumulative cases after three more cases were reported Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Surrounding counties breakdown as such: Dodge (1,837, 3 deaths), Fillmore (1,555, 10 deaths) Freeborn (3,411, 29 deaths), Olmsted (13,190, 98 deaths) and Steele (3,849, 15 deaths).

Statewide, there were 583 new cases reported Tuesday and nine new deaths bringing the respective totals to 589,527 cumulative cases and 7,240 deaths.