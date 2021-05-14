Packer girls finish sixth in Red Wing
The Austin girls golf team took sixth place in the Red Wing Invite Thursday.
Mallory Brown led the Packers with a 106.
Team standings: 1. Lake City, 336; 2. Byron, 369; 3. Red Wing 373; 4. Winona 396; 5. Century 408; 6. Austin 491
Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 109; Anita Rao, 119; Izzy Sellers, 141; Anna Kossman, 144
