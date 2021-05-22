Packer pitchers deliver in a win over KoMets

The Austin baseball team had three pitchers step up as it snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Kasson-Mantorville (7-11 overall) 2-1 in Kasson Friday.

Nick Robertson pitched two innings without allowing an earned run, Brayden Bishop pitched four hitless shutout innings and Teyghan Hovland struck out the side to seal the win in the bottom of the seventh for the Packers (3-9 overall).

Austin pitching: Nick Robertson, 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K; Brayden Bishop (W) 4 IP, 3 BB, 0 R, 4 K; Teyghan Hovland (S) 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K

Austin hitting: Teyghan Hovland, 1-for-3; Nick Robertson, 1-for-2, BB; Logan Murphy, 2 R; Jordan Ransom, 0-for-1, RBI, BB; Blake Smith, 1-for-2, RBI