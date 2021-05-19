May 19, 2021

Packer softball team falls to KoMets

By Daily Herald

Published 9:20 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The Austin softball team lost to Kasson-Mantorville (8-4 overall) 17-2 in five innings in Kasson Tuesday.

Isabel Stark had a triple for the Packers (0-17 overall).

Austin pitching: Abby VanPelt (L) 4 IP, 14 H, 9 BB, 17 R, 2 k

Austin hitting: Isabel Stark, 1-for-2, triple; VanPelt, 1-for-2; Alia Retterath, 1-for-1

