Packer softball team falls to Mankato West
The Austin softball team lost 24-1 to Mankato West (11-2 overall) in Todd Park Wednesday.
Isabel Stark had two hits for the Packers (0-14 overall).
Austin pitching: Ava Denzer (L) 5 IP, 17 H, 9 BB, 23 R
Austin hitting: Isabel Stark, 2-for-2, SB; Kathryn Crouch, RBI; Maddie Herrick, 1-for-2
You Might Like
Double motivation: Petrik twins push and inspire each other
Austin seniors and twin brothers Alex and Blake Petrik put on a solid showing in their final home track and... read more