Packer softball team falls to Mankato West

By Daily Herald

Published 9:26 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The Austin softball team lost 24-1 to Mankato West (11-2 overall) in Todd Park Wednesday.

Isabel Stark had two hits for the Packers (0-14 overall).

Austin pitching: Ava Denzer (L) 5 IP, 17 H, 9 BB, 23 R

Austin hitting: Isabel Stark, 2-for-2, SB; Kathryn Crouch, RBI; Maddie Herrick, 1-for-2

