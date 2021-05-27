Packers come up with a split, begin postseason Saturday

The Austin baseball team closed out its regular season when it lost to Rochester John Marshall 7-1 and beat Northfield 4-2 in Dick Seltz Field Wednesday.

The Packers (5-10 overall) have now won three of their last four games. Austin will open the Section 1AAA Tournament as the No. 5 seed and they will play at No. 4 Red Wing at 1 p.m. Saturday. The second round of the tournament will take place in Red Wing on Tuesday.

Rochester John Marshall 7, Austin 1

Austin pitching: Brayden Bishop (L) 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 6 BB, 4 ER, 4 K; Jordan Ransom, 1/3 IP, 2 BB, 2 ER; Lathan Wilson, 4 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 1 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Lathan Wilson, 3-for-4, RBI; Bray Klapperick, 1-for-3; Nick Robertson, 1-for-3; Jordan Ransom, 0-for-2, BB; Logan; Murphy, BB; Ian Bundy, 1-for-3, R; Bryce Fisher, 0-for-2, BB

Austin 4, Northfield 2

Austin pitching: Nick Robertson (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 K; Peyton Ransom, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K; Ian Bundy (S) 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K

Austin hitting: Lathan Wilson, 1-for-4; Teyghan Hovland, 1-for-2, RBI, R; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-3, RBI; Robertson, 0-for-2, R, BB; Bryce Fischer, 0-for-3, R; Jordan Ransom, 0-for-2, R, BB