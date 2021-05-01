Paramount Theatre offers new hearing assistance technology

The Paramount Theatre is now offering assistance to patrons who are hard of hearing. The system helps to overcome background noise, reverberation and distance from the sound source.

With new technology provided by a private donor, every Paramount live show will offer devices to assist those who wear a bluetooth enabled hearing aid and those who do not wear a hearing aid. To access the system, patrons inquire at the sound booth before the show. Use of the devices is free.

“These devices are a game changer for patrons with hearing loss,” said Austin Area Arts Executive Director Laura Helle. “We know that patrons struggle to hear the details, for example the lyrics to a song, in our theatre. We are proud to offer the same technology being used in other theatres across the country and the world to help everyone enjoy the show.”

The hearing assistive technology is part of Austin Area Arts’ multi-year accessibility plan to insure that all individuals are provided with full and equal enjoyment of the programs, events, services, and activities provided.