PHOTO: Winners honored in flag contest

The Austin VFW Auxiliary Post No. 1216 and VFW District 1 Department of Minnesota honored fifth-grade winners of the Americanism Youth Awards: Americanism Essay Contest “What the American Flag Means to Me”. Eva Taylor won first place in the First District and Post 1216 contests. Jaylynn Huinker and Meh Moe were runners up for the Post 1216 award. Thank you Kelly Tapp (IJ Holton Intermediate School teacher) and Daphne Wagner (Auxiliary President) for helping with this project. Jim Hecimovich (Post 1216) and Wagner presented to Hunker, from left, Taylor and Moe. Photo provided