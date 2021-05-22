Prom for all!

Instead of letting COVID get the best of them, Lyle holds one-of-a-kind milestone

Making lemonade out of lemons is quickly becoming Lyle Public School’s unofficial motto.

Like so many schools, Lyle High School was forced to have a trimmed down version of prom this year that included a joint grand march Pacelli and not much else. But that didn’t stop the school from moving forward and creating a novel approach to prom that included the entire school, not just juniors and seniors.

“Seniors were texting those that weren’t in school, ‘this is so much fun,’” said K-8 Principal Cori McRae on Wednesday, dressed in her prom finest.

What made the day so fun was how it included everyone at the school. Kindergarteners through the seniors got dressed up in an expanded prom event that made sure everybody was included.

Throughout the day there were games and pageantry that featured a grand march through the school, headed up by the kindergarten class and brought to an end by the newly crowned prom king and queen — Isaiah Clennon and Makena Schultz, who were revealed just before the grand march, which held outside with parents able to watch the ceremony.

In fact, parents were a major part of the day as they were able to stand in the center portion of the gym as the students paraded around them and back out again to take their parade through the halls.

Needless to say, this version of prom wasn’t in the books at the beginning of the school year. As students and administration hoped for a prom in full, the unfortunate timing of restrictions being lifted still left Lyle and many other districts with limited experiences.

It was only recently that Lyle began looking at an alternative way of doing things.

“A few weeks ago, Mrs. McRae brought up the idea when couldn’t have actual prom activities,” said Julia Heimer, student council advisor. “The kids were pretty pumped about that.”

The student council threw themselves into the planning of the day. There was a prom style lunch and kids that originally signed up for this year’s big night were eligible for door prizes that were intended for a normal prom.

“There was a lot of decorating,” said senior and student council member Hailey Ott. “Just helping make things run smoothly. It was a really good experience. It was better than we could have hoped for, especially in how the year has gone.”

The event was an opportunity to celebrate the school and students when often times this year the pandemic forced events to the back burner.

But Ott hopes the effort says a lot more about the community and not just about a school.

“I hope it shows our community how close we really are,” she said. “I like how the whole school watched with everybody.”

Lyle parade for seniors

At 6:15 on Friday, June 4, Lyle High School will hold a 2021 Graduation Parade for seniors, followed by the commencement ceremony at 7 p.m..

The parade will travel on Second Street, Elm Street, Fourth Street and Nelson Avenue.