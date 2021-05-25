Rockets knock Packer boys out of team tennis tournament

The Austin boys tennis team saw its team season come to an end when it lost to Rochester John Marshall 5-2 in a Section 1AA Tournament opener in Rochester Monday.

Joey Schammel won at No. 1 singles for the Packers (2-9 overall) as he beat JM’s Marko Jokic 6-3, 6-0. Jokic had edged out Schammel in the bIg Nine Tournament Saturday.

The Section 1AA Individual Tournament is set to begin on June 2.

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Marko Jokic (JM) 6-3 , 6-0

No. 2 Milan Lecic (JM) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-4 , 6-1

No. 3 Nathan Moos (JM) def. Max Larson (A) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 4 Philip Dahlen (JM) def. Eric Stencel (A) 6-0 , 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Alex Younk/Zachary Moos (JM) def. Cade Morrison/Owen Carroll (A) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2 Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) def. Danny Joey Garcia/Riley Hillesheim (JM) 6-2 , 6-3

No. 3 Nate Nigbur/Ben Hull (JM) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley(A) 6-3 , 6-2