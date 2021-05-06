Roger R Laufle, 83

Roger R. Laufle. Age 83, of Eagan, MN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 4, 2021. Born in Austin, MN on March 5, 1938. Preceded in death by father Ralph, stepmother Yvonne, grandparents Cora and Frank, and infant brother Ricky. Survived by loving wife of 55 years, Fran; daughters Chris (Mike) Berthiaume, Jenifer (Rex) Kent, Paula (Kurt) Indehar; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister Roberta (Fred) Westendorf; brother-in-law Ed (Stephanie) LeDuc; sister-in-law Kathryn LeDuc; beloved aunt Lucille Mills; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He graduated from Queen of Angels Grade School, Pacelli High School, Austin Junior College and studied at the University of Minnesota. Roger proudly served his country in the Army. He was dedicated to his wife and daughters and was a faith filled Catholic. He was a great jokester and always had an impromptu song for any occasion. Roger worked over 40 years in the grocery business with Red Owl and Kowalski’s. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his cabin. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Saturday, May 15 at the Church of Nativity of Our Lord, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul. Funeral Mass livestream can be found on the homepage at www.nativitystpaul.org . Visitation 4-7 PM Friday, May 14 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, St. John Neumann Catholic Church, or ProLife Across America.