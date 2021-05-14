S. Dakota man sustains life-threatening injuries in Wednesday crash

Three people were injured Wednesday — one with life-threatening injuries — in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 56 and Mower County Road 3.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night when a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Timothy Paul Lafleur, 53, of Brandon, South Dakota and traveling westbound on County Road 3, collided with a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, traveling southbound on Highway 56 and driven by Matthew Lee Larson, 48, of Decorah, Iowa at the intersection.

Larson was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for life-threatening injuries while Lafleur was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Troy Allen Wallman, 51, of Harrisburg, South Dakota, was a passenger in the Explorer and was also taken to Austin, though his injuries were unlisted.

All three were wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Department and Lyle Police Department also responded.