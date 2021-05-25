SEMAC awards arts grants

A pair of grants were given out to Mower County arts organizations recently from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC).

The Austin Area Commission for the Arts received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for live music at the Austin ArtWorks Festival while the Austin Culture & Arts Commission received a $5,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for a crowd sourced metal sculpture at the 4th Ave Fest.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

In total 26 grants were awarded for a total of $115,330.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org.