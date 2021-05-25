Slim Your Screen Time Challenge to begin June 1

Mayo Clinic Health Systems will be promoting the Slim Your Screen Time Challenge from June-July 31.

The challenge includes completing 30 or more activities from a list of over 100 ideas. Complete them when it works best for your schedule, and check completed activities off the provided checklist for a fun way to track your progress. Ensure you follow COVID-19 safety recommendations when completing activities.

Registrants will receive three emails along the way:

• A welcome email will include the free printable and interactive digital checklist, bonus activities and motivational content.

• A midpoint email will include bonus activities and motivational content.

• A final email will include a survey to help Mayo Clinic Health System evaluate the program.

Participate on your own, or with family, friends or a group of students. Sign up for the challenge by May 31. Visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website to learn more.