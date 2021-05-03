May 4, 2021

SMART Transit set to reinstate fare collection

Published 5:01 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

SMART Transit announced Monday that it is reinstating fare collection later this year.

The changes will take effect on July 6, with no change to previous rates.

SMART discontinued fare collection on June 1, 2020, as part of a safety measure during COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to cut down on physical interaction between people. It was well as a way to help communities during a very difficult time

Monthly Bus Passes 

Monthly Deviated Route Pass: Adult $35 Monthly Deviated Route Pass – Senior/Student $30 (Prorated amount for passes purchased on the 15th (or later) of each month 

Tokens 

Student: $1 

Deviated Route: $2 

Demand Response: $2.50 

Demand Response County: $3 

County wide service – Outside City Limits 

Austin-Albert Lea Shuttle: $3.50 

Mankato Circle Run (Waseca): $4.50 

* Children five and under will remain free of charge with paid adult 

Questions, comments or concerns about any of SMART’s services may be directed through the dispatch office at  

1-855-SMART-B1 (1-855-762-7821) or SmartService@CedarValleyServices.org 

 

