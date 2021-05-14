Strampe, Portz hit personal bests as Packers compete in Northfield
The Austin girls track and field team took fourth at the Northfield Quadrangular Thursday.
Sarah Wangen took second for the Packers in her first time running the 300-meter hurdles.
Toria Strampe had a personal best finish in the triple jump when she took fourth with a distance of 31 feet, four inches and Ali Portz had a personal best throw of 30 feet, 10.5 inches on shot put as she took seventh.
AUSTIN RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Mankato East 130; 2. Mankato West 87; 3. Northfield 74; 4. Austin 21
100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (fourth, 14.14); Aual Makair (18th, 15.35)
200-meter dash: Rachel Engelstad (eighth, 30.70); Emily Klapperich (18th, 32.69)
400-meter dash: Muye Ojulu (seventh, 1:09.18); Agony Kwot (ninth, 1:09.26); Nadia Vaughn (10th, 1:09.98)
800-meter run: Cassidy Shute (seventh, 2:41.11); Marissa Shute (ninth, 2:43.36)
1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (fifth, 5:45.33)
3200-meter run: Nadia Vaughn (fifth, 12:53.39)
100-meter hurdles: Molly Berglund (sixth, 19.72); Briella Wempner (seventh, 19.83)
300-meter hurdles: Sarah Wangen (second, 54.04)
Long jump: Toria Strampe (third, 4-8); Rachel Engelstad (sixth, 4-4)
Pole vault: Emily Klapperich (ninth, 7-2)
Long jump: Sarah Wangen (14-1.25); Mary Omot (10th, 13-8.25)
Triple jump: Toria Strampe (fourth, 31-4)
Shot put: Ali Portz (seventh, 30-10.50)
Discus: Denni Heimer (11th, 80-7); Mya Walters (12th, 76-7)
Packer netters fall to Scarlets
