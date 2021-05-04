Tempel leads Vikings past Medford

Hayfield senior Joey Tempel had a big day at the plate and the mound as the Vikings beat Medford (3-5 overall) 13-2 in six innings in Medford Monday.

Tempel struck out six in six innings to score the win and he also went four-for-five with four RBIs for Hayfield (8-0 overall).

Hayfied pitching: Joey Tempel, 6 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 2-for-3, double, BB, HBP, 3 R, RBI; Joey Tempel, 4-for-5, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Karver Heydt, 1-for-2, HBP, 2 RBIs; Lucas Hansen, 2-for-3, 2 BBs, R, RBI; Isaiah Tempel, 0-for-2, BB, 2 R, RBIs; Ethan Slaathaug, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Erik Bungum, 2-for-4, R; Isaac Watson, 1-for-4, R; Nolan Klocke, 2-for-4, double, 2 R